Aubameyang: Difficult for Barcelona to win games without intensity

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained what they need to do in order to keep their winning run going.

The former Arsenal star was among the scorers for Barca as they battled against Levante and emerged 3-2 winners on Sunday. The victory is their seventh in a row.

"I think we have to go game by game and as we saw today [Sunday] it was not an easy game," Aubameyang said after the match.

"If we do not put the intensity to win games, it is going to be difficult and that is why I say we have to focus on game by game. But we are happy, we are second and that is really important for us."

The Gabon international added he is pleased for being an integral part of the Barcelona squad and is helping as much as he had hoped when he signed for them.

"I think I can only thank the guys," he added.

"I am pleased and happy to help the team with goals because when I came, I told you I would want to help the team as much as I could and score goals, and that is what I do.

"I am really happy."

The humble @Auba scored a goal but only talks about the team pic.twitter.com/3rEdoqB1mN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2022

Since Xavi Hernandez’s arrival, Barcelona have been on an upward trajectory as they have not lost after they were beaten by Real Betis at Camp Nou on December 4. The defeat to Betis is the only disappointment since the former midfielder took over the coaching reins at the club.

Barca, since then, have won 11 games and drawn four, thus picking up 37 points from a possible 45.

Before Xavi arrived, the Catalan side was struggling but are now firmly in contention for a Champions League spot and are second on the La Liga table, 12 points below leaders and archrivals Real Madrid.

Despite the resurgence, Xavi believes winning the league title is still extremely difficult.

"Winning the league is still difficult. Madrid don't slip up. If they drop points in the next two weeks…," he said as he also reflected on their Levante game.

"It was a difficult game because Levante press high, they go man for man. We were better in the second half, but we didn't play well -- we must be self-critical."