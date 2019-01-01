Aubameyang closing in on Thierry Henry’s Arsenal record
Following his goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Gabon international has now scored in seven successive Premier League starts at the Emirates Stadium.
7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in seven successive @premierleague starts at the Emirates; only Thierry Henry in October 2000 went on a longer run at home for Arsenal in the competition (9 at Highbury). Potent. pic.twitter.com/4KyolSZj8u— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019
Henry scored in nine consecutive home games when Arsenal's home ground was at Highbury.
Aubameyang's next two home matches are against Aston Villa and Bournemouth.
The 30-year-old rescued Arsenal from losing at home with his 71st-minute goal after Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane had given Spurs a two-goal lead.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker will visit Watford after the international break.