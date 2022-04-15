‘Aubameyang back at default settings’ – Fans troll Barcelona star after big miss

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come under heavy criticism from fans across the world after he squandered an open chance as his side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou to exit the Europa League on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Gabon international has been in great form for the Spanish giants since arriving from Arsenal but he was at fault in failing to put his side back in the game as he failed to tap in a cross from Ousmane Dembele with the goal gaping and keeper Kevin Trapp stranded.

It was Frankfurt, who took the lead just four minutes in when Filip Kostic converted from the penalty spot before Rafael Borre fired home the second. Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for Barcelona but Kostic ensured they qualified on a 4-3 aggregate win after notching home the third.

The result has left fans trolling the Gabonese star, who has so far managed eight La Liga goals from nine appearances since joining The Blaugrana.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Aubameyang’s miss.

Article continues below

Aubameyang back at default settings https://t.co/JTEiOK6P6u — Dhimant Mukherjee (@DhimantMukherj1) April 15, 2022

Tonight is when we all saw the Aubameyang we have come to know. #BarcaEintracht #EintrachtBarca — Abraham Fuwa Yunana (@Abro32) April 15, 2022

Aubameyang is the reason we lost this tie — ✍️🇯🇴 (@11position) April 14, 2022

Aubameyang when it’s time to score an easy chance pic.twitter.com/DxxVyOSQG9 — JW🌟 (@Ijw17I) April 15, 2022

Aubameyang ghosted in a European knockout match. Can't say I'm surprised. — 🆎 (@abiirram) April 15, 2022

“Aubameyang in training instead of scoring”. This guy 👇🏽 is wicked 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/NJ7WGbNRbP — Saddiq Abba 🇳🇬 (@sadinho23) April 15, 2022

Barcelona out against frankfurt with aubameyang missing an open goal some storylines just write themselves😭😭😭 hope you enjoyed it @piersmorgan ❤ — Warth (@WaitaglelaWarth) April 15, 2022

Welcome to aubameyang’s world 😀🤣 https://t.co/T6gIEJts0P — Mr Skeng (@pascalgrrr) April 15, 2022

Good morning y'all, just watched Barca Frankfurt highlights. I don't know how Aubameyang managed to miss a clear chance and a header. Dembele could've gotten 2 assist last night — Abdul Toheeb (@olu_mike5) April 15, 2022

Forgot Aubameyang was at Barcelona lol https://t.co/H2PlCCg2aP — sestra anna (@Gubrach) April 15, 2022

Barcelona fans putting whole blame on Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/dUBw3xf3Ui — Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) April 15, 2022

Aubameyang being a disappointment in a big game where have I seen that before.. — syed (@pennbadgIeyy) April 15, 2022

Whenever i say things about aubameyang and ferran torres culers tell me to trust the process, man I don’t check stats i watch the games and these dudes only score 1 out of 10 chances. They are not reliable — sweet but psycho (@__imrvn) April 15, 2022

Another set of fans, mostly drawn from Arsenal, have defended their manager Mikel Arteta for his decision to let go of Aubameyang while another reminded Barcelona they had been warned against signing the player.

I guess Arteta outers are quite because Barcelona didn't win,and Aubameyang didn't score. — Al-Ameen Adam (@Itx_Alson) April 15, 2022

Enough reason why we sold Aubameyang couldn’t get a touch to it.. pic.twitter.com/76RTBKGhKt — elias kangi🇰🇪 (@EliasKangi) April 14, 2022

Where are those Barca fans and where is @piersmorgan now, who were tagging us Gooners on every goal of Aubameyang?

Come on, I can't hear you now?#BarcaEintracht#COYG pic.twitter.com/YNdApAphcz — 𝔸𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝔾𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕣 (@saltimes) April 14, 2022

We did warn you about aubameyang. 💀💀💀💀 — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) April 15, 2022

Piers Morgan going to apologise to Mikel Arteta after Aubameyang and Barca are knocked out of the Europa League! pic.twitter.com/N20W37E3N7 — The Football Culture (@m59173145) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan feels fans should not be worried about the 32-year-old’s golden miss because he has never been “a clinical finisher” while another opined if Barcelona go for the services of Robert Lewandowski, then it will be the end of the player in Spain.

Just watched the #FCBFRA highlight. Aubameyang did what he does best apparently. Dembele did all he could. Great win for Frankfurt. — Jack (@SonOfUnited) April 15, 2022

Aubameyang is done out here when Lewandoski comes to Barcelona — HARIES (@harishmacha97) April 15, 2022

Describe Aubameyang’s miss in one word in the comment box below.