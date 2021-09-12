'Ahh, I am really happy' - Aubameyang after handing Arsenal win vs Norwich City

The Gabon international struck the only goal to end the Gunners' miserable start to the season with a win against the Canaries

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was happy with the impact the fans had on Saturday in their 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League.

The striker scored the goal that handed the North Londoners maximum points at the Emirates Stadium. It was an excellent way of ending a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a goal also that eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta's side who, prior to the result, were at the bottom of the table.

"Ahh, I’m really happy; when [the fans] are here, you feel them. This is a great feeling and we are happy... to win this game," Aubameyang told the club's media later.

"We have needed the fans for a long time. Personally, I am just happy that they are here. This always gives you something as a plus. I think it’s a bonus. When you are a player, it gives you energy, a lot of energy, even when it’s tough. They give you something to make a difference.

"I think it was a tough game but everyone gave everything on the pitch. Maybe we could be more clinical because we had a lot of chances at the end, but the most important thing today is three points - and we did it."

Arsenal started their campaign away to promoted Brentford FC. However, they fell 2-0 before Chelsea claimed another win against them by the same margin.

The heaviest defeat, so far this season, for the Gunners came prior to the international break when they lost 5-0 away at the Etihad Stadium to Manchester City.

It explains why Arteta welcomed Saturday's win over Norwich who had also lost their opening three matches.

"When you read the stuff [that’s written] you don’t really know what to expect," Arteta told the same portal.

"I’m extremely grateful because I know that it’s a difficult moment, but I just saw a crowd that wanted to inspire the team.

"They were ready to suffer with the team and just give positive energy and support. To demand that when you lose three games is not easy, so it was a very special reaction. Thank you very much.

"Emotionally it was a difficult game to play - after three defeats you come here sitting bottom of the table and [have] everything to prove. But I thought the boys played with tremendous character, a great attitude, and right from the beginning you could see what we wanted to do.

"We had periods in the game and overall I think we deserved to win the match. We should have scored many more."

The next assignment for Arsenal will be away to Burnley next Saturday.