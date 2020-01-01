Atudo and three Kenyans named in Azam squad by Shikanda

The tactician has also included three Ugandans and two Ivorians in his team

Veteran tactician Ibrahim Shikanda has included four Kenyans in his best XI for Mainland League side Azam FC.

The tactician has named former and current Harambee Stars players among his starting team for the 2014 league champions. Jockins Atudo, Crispin Odula, George Odhiambo, and Humphrey Mieno made the team.

Others who have been selected by Shikanda include Serbian custodian Obren Cirkovic, Ugandans Brian Majwega, Joseph Owino and Brian Umony. duo of Michael Bolou and Kipre Tchetche are in the team alongside Haitian Leonel Saint-Preux.

Shikanda played for Azam from 2008-2013, forming a strong basis for the club ahead of winning their maiden league title a year later.

In November 2014, the Kenyan was appointed as the club's assistant coach, taking over from Kali Ongala who had served for three seasons.

However, Shikanda was fired alongside the Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog after the team's elimination from Caf by Sudanese side El Merreikh.