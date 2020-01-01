Kenyans must learn from Tanzanians’ football love – Ex-Gor Mahia’s Bolo

The former K’Ogalo official called on locals to look at what their neighbours are doing regarding soccer passion, attendance and borrow a leaf

Kenyans must change their attitude and culture if they are to emulate love for football exhibited by the Tanzanians, according to former treasurer Sally Bolo.

Bolo claimed the East Africans have always shown passionate love for football irrespective of the teams that are playing.

The former Green Army official picked an example of the 2017 match between the Kenyan Premier League giants Gor and Premier League side in Dar es Salaam to reinforce her point of how the Tanzanians have embraced football regardless of the participants.

More teams

“The level of passion for football in is extremely amazing. Big up. We need to change our attitude and culture to pull such a crowd,” Bolo Tweeted. “True, we only go to the stadium when our teams are playing.

“In Tanzania, things are different. Those people go to the stadium even if both teams are from other countries.

“A case study; when Gor Mahia were playing against . Look at Cecafa tournaments held in Tanzania, they watch the match live.”

Bolo was also impressed by how Premier League and winners Simba SC organised their Simba Day on Saturday.

“Wow, this [was] awesome! Look at the crowd and atmosphere. It’s full house at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as Tanzanian giants Simba celebrate Simba Day.

“That was extraordinary and well-executed by Simba management. Truth be told, their fans are very passionate and love the beautiful game.”

Bolo’s suggestions come after former Cecafa General-Secretary Nicholas Musonye claimed Kenyans had abdicated their roles of supporting own teams.

“If Harambee Stars are playing at Nyayo Stadium and only 15,000 people turn up what is that? Football is people,” Musonye said in an earlier interview. “Look at our AFC vs Gor Mahia match where it has failed to attract people. Our people have immersed themselves in betting and European football.

“In an AFC Leopards match against , you can only be assured of 300 supporters attending. Others are hiding somewhere, drinking alcohol, betting and gossiping.”

Apart from the Simba Day, Yanga are have organised the Yanga Day whose events will culminate on August 29, while Azam FC are conducting Azam Festival 2020, both of which are events planned to meet and interact with fans before every new season.

Those moments are unique to Tanzanian clubs as no other regional team do the same.

In the ongoing transfer window, Tanzanian sides have attracted key foreign players who impressed for their former sides in the previous seasons.

Joash Onyango, Larry Bwalya and Chrispine Mugalu signed for Simba, whereas Yacouba Sogne, Michael Sarpong, Mukoko Tonombe, and Tuisila Kisinda are among the foreigners who landed at Yanga.

Azam FC, the former league and cup champions, signed Zimbabwe international Prince Dube.

The arrival of Ugandan duo Cleo Ssetubba and Joseph Zziwa at Biashara United is further indication that the Mainland League has become attractive to the region's best talent.