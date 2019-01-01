Attack-minded Kimanzi suits Harambee Stars - James Situma

The former defender believes his old coach will change the Kenyan national team's playing style into an entertaining one

Kenyans are about to witness an all-attacking approach from Harambee Stars with Francis Kimanzi as head coach, retired defender James Situma believes.

Kimanzi was appointed to succeed Sebastien Migne as 's top man and Situma - who played under him at , and - claims the coach prefers an attacking approach irrespective of their opponents.

Both Situma and Kimanzi left the Slum Boys just before the 2019/20 season begins.

"Under Kimanzi, defending is an option but attacking is a must. The good thing is his style entertains and those players who understand his philosophy will, of course, enjoy working under him," Situma told Goal.

Situma further urged football administrators in the country to ensure fans are appreciated and their suggestions somehow are taken into consideration, but cautioned the fans not to pressure the new technical team into selecting players who do not fit into their preferred playing style.

"Fans are part and parcel of the team but what is important is for the management to come up with a way to make fans feel they have a role to play in building the team," he added.

"A coach will always pick players they feel will implement their philosophies on the pitch. All players are good but at any moment the coach will go for those he thinks are tactically and physically fit."

The two-time Kenyan Premier League-winning defender star also urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to accord Kimanzi and his team enough support.

"A local coach is rarely given the support as foreign ones but I believe in equality so he must be given full support and it will be up to Kimanzi to perform. He can deliver for sure," Situma concluded.

Kimanzi was Migne's assistant before the Frenchman left after disappointing 2019 and African Nations Championship campaigns.