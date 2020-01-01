Atletico's Saul Niguez makes 'new club' announcement amid Man Utd speculation

It turns out, as most had predicted, the Spanish midfielder's cryptic social media post at the start of the week was not transfer-related

Rumoured target Saul Niguez has made the big reveal about his "new club", which is the creation of a youth team in his home region of Alicante.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder had the rumour mill turning earlier this week when he posted a cryptic message on social media that read "New club: I'll announce [it] in three days".

United have long been linked with a move for the midfielder, while the likes of , , and have also been among his reported suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, with six years still to run on his Atletico contract and a reported €150 million (£134m/$168m) release clause, it always seemed a little unlikely Saul's news would be transfer-related.

And so it has proven to be, with the 25-year-old announcing the creation of Costa City Club along with his brother Aaron.

The structure of the Costa City project, which is being sponsored by Nike, will see teams comprised of boys and girls aged between four and 18.

Saul said: "We have been developing this exciting and beautiful project for several years and I am very happy to be able to present it and make it official today."

Atletico are due to return to action following the suspension of top-flight football in Spain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with an away fixture at on June 14.

Saul was enjoying another strong individual season before play was stopped in March, racking up 37 appearances in all competitions in total, while also contributing four goals.

Unfortunately, Atletico have slipped down to sixth in the Liga table with only 11 matches remaining, and have a real fight on their hands to qualify for the when the action resumes.

They are, however, still in with a shout of winning Europe's elite competition this season, after knocking holders out in the round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate victory.