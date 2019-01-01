Atletico respect Griezmann's choice but we can't lose Simeone - Morata

The Spaniard has no grudge against his colleague for wanting to leave Wanda Metropolitano, but worries about the manager's future

Alvaro Morata says must respect Antoine Griezmann's wishes to leave the club, adding that Diego Simeone's exit would be a greater cause for concern.

Griezmann caused a stir this month when he confirmed he wants to quit the Wanda Metropolitano, his announcement coming less than a year after signing a new long-term contract following a much-publicised decision to ignore interest from .

The Catalans have again been linked with a move for the international, as have , and Morata thinks a player who has contributed to Atletico as Griezmann has deserves support.

"If you're inside the dressing room, you know it's a possibility [he will leave]," he told Marca.

"The only thing to do is to respect him. He's been one of the best in the club's history; he's given so much to Atletico. We have to support him.

"He's treated me very well. We wish him well, as long as he doesn't play against Atletico, of course."

However, Morata thinks it would be a far bigger loss if Atleti's head coach opts to leave the club.

Simeone has propelled the club into the highest bracket of European teams since taking over in 2011, winning , the , the Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Super Cups and two Europa Leagues, while also twice reaching the final.

"It would be very difficult to understand Atletico without Simeone," said Morata. "There have been a lot of players, but Atletico always fight since Cholo came.

"He'd be a great loss. Simeone is Atletico. You can't imagine them without him."

| We accompanied Juanfran on a very special day. See you soon, legend! #AúpaAtleti #GraciasJuanfran pic.twitter.com/NNywrmf4pY — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 24, 2019

Morata is also disappointed to see defensive stalwarts Diego Godin and Juanfran leaving, saying he will not forget their support after the 3-0 loss to in Turin this season to crash out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

"Atletico are losing two legends on the pitch, two leaders," said the striker, who is on loan from . "They've helped me a lot. I wish I could have played with them more.

"I've experienced difficult times, like in Turin, and that's where the character of great people, of champions comes through."

Atleti finished 11 points behind champions Barca in this season's La Liga title race, although they were eight points clear of in third.

Article continues below

Morata admits Barca, inspired by Lionel Messi, were simply too strong this term - but he does not think 's top flight has become one-sided.

"We hope we'll become a competitive team," he said. "We've not had luck and we know you need that for the Champions League or to win LaLiga. It's small details. It's not like or France, where it's won by a lot of points.

"It's true Barcelona have been very good, with a player who has been at a level that is not normal among humans."