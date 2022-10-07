Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Girona in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns with Girona in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. They are going through a rough patch of form and head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League. They lacked imagination and creativity in the attacking third and Antoine Griezmann could only hit the woodwork from 12 yards in their previous outing. Atleti have also lost two of their three home games this season which is another cause of concern for Diego Simeone.

Meanwhile, Girona are also struggling to find their feet in La Liga and have just seven points from an equal number of matches. They have won just once in their last five games and face an uphill task against Atletico away from home. However, their performance against Real Sociedad earned them much praise and should be a morale booster before facing the side from the capital.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Girona Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15pm BST / 10:15 am ET / 7:45pm IST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Girona on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) and ESPN Deportes are showing the game in the U.S.

The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK NA La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1 SD Voot Select

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will miss Felipe as the defender has sustained a muscle injury in training. Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente will be out for a month and Sergio Reguilon is still recovering after his surgery.

Jan Oblak will start between the sticks. He will be shielded by a back four of Reinildo, Jose Jimenez, Stefan Savic, and Nahuel Molina. In midfield, we can expect a bank of four comprising Axel Witsel, Koke, Thomas Lemar, and Angel Correa. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata will lead the lines.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Savic, Molina; Lemar, Koke, Witsel, Correa; Felix, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Camara. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.

Girona team news and squad

Girona will miss the services of Real Madrid loanee, Reinier, as he has a hamstring tear. Meanwhile, David Lopez will be out with an Achilles injury.

Head coach, Michel, is likely to set up his players in a traditional 4-4-2 with Valentin Castellanos and Christian Stuani upfront.

Girona predicted XI: Carlos; Gutierrez, Juanpe, Bernardo, Bueno, Arnau; Romeu, Garica, Riquelme; Castellanos, Stuani.