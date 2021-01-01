ATK Mohun Bagan set to sign Marcelinho on loan, Brad Inman to join Odisha

Marcelinho and Brad Inman are ready to swap club midway through the 2020-21 ISL season...

Brazilian forward Marcelinho has joined (ISL) club on a loan deal until the end of the season, Goal can confirm. Bagan midfielder Brad Inman will join Odisha on loan as part of the swap deal.

Marcelinho has played eight matches this season but has clocked only 307 minutes on the pitch and is yet to register a goal or an assist. He has found first-team chances hard to come by under Stuart Baxter and his last match was against Chennaiyin on January 13 where he started but was replaced after 46 minutes.

Brad Inman made a total of seven appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan this season, five of which were from the bench. His last appearance was in the 1-0 defeat to FC on 11th January 2021.

Before joining Bagan, Inman played in the A-League for Brisbane Roars. He had made 24 appearances and scored four goals last season and was mostly deployed as an attacking midfielder by the current head coach Robbie Fowler who was at the helm of the Australian club.

Marcelinho Leite Pereira became an instant success in his maiden season in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016 when he was part of .

The Brazilian forward had bagged the Golden Shoe award in the league scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and had registered five assists.

Last season, even though, Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the ISL table, the Brazilian still managed to score seven goals and provide two assists in 17 matches and was arguably the club’s best performer.