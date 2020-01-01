Atieno wants to play for Gor Mahia and build stadiums in Kenya

The forward has also revealed his intention to build four stadiums in four counties in the country

34-year-old striker Taiwo Atieno has expressed the desire to play for Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants before retiring from football.

The forward made five appearances for Harambee Stars between 2009 and 2012 but struggled to get the ball into the back of the net. The attacker has made a brave revelation which might interest the 18-time league champions.

"I was thinking I might retire my boots after playing one season for Gor Mahia," Atieno is quoted by Sports Africa.

The former Barnet FC forward has also revealed his plan for the country and the sporting fraternity.

"I want to build stadiums in Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu counties in that order and I believe I can do that within five years. I want to start from scratch because I believe that way, it can be done quickly and without any politics.

"Football is the industry to lift Kenyans to prosperity. It’s not the other way around. It is not just a dream and we shouldn’t fear something made from bricks and mortar."

The striker also has the ambition of owning a football club in the future.