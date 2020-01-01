Atieno: KPL clubs are overdependent on Kenyan government for help

The 34-year-old believes the private sector is also not ready to sponsor teams owing to transparency issues

Former international Taiwo Atieno believes there is a lack of trust between private sectors and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs.

There have been struggles in the Kenyan top tier with most clubs doing without sponsors over the last 12 months.

The exit of sponsors Sportpesa at the beginning of the 2019/20 season has not made things easier either.

Amidst the financial problems many Kenyan clubs are suffering, the former striker pointed out the over-dependency on the government as another issue in the country's leagues.

"I have spent every year for the past 10 years exploring Kenya and recently I was there for 24 months," Taiwo posted on Facebook.



"From my observations over the past 10 years, I strongly believe too much emphasis and dependency has been given to the government to support professional football.

"It is my view the government should not be expected to finance professional football clubs. It should be the private sector in Kenya. Rightly or wrongly the Private sector has largely neglected Kenyan football."

The 34-year-old believes there is money to be pumped into the game, but there is a problem between the public and private sectors.

"There is no doubt the money is in Nairobi to invest in professional football clubs and build the best facilities," he continued.

"However, there is a lack of trust and confidence between the public and private sectors. And it is going to take a lot of goodwill to bridge the gap.

Even the likes of AFC and have struggled to get sponsors and have at times gone months without paying their players.

