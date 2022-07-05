Athletic Club star Williams completes Ghana switch ahead of 2022 World Cup

The attacker is set to feature for the Black Stars after previously playing for Spain

Athletic Club star Inaki Williams has pledged his international future to Ghana.

The 28-year-old striker, who has previously played for Spain, has completed a switch to the Black Stars ahead of this year's World Cup, offering him a chance to represent the national team in Qatar.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, had made one appearance for Spain's senior team, featuring in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016, but is now eligible to represent Ghana at the World Cup, where they'll face South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay in a difficult Group H.

What did Williams say about his switch to Ghana?

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning... a glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love," Williams said.

"That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family."

Williams' career so far

Williams has been with Athletic Club since he was 18 and has gone on to be an integral part of their team in the years since.

He has made over 300 first-team appearances for the Spanish club, also playing in a La Liga record of 200 consecutive games.

He's won one trophy with the club - the 2020-21 Supercopa de Espana - and has scored 73 total goals for them at the senior level.

