Atalanta vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

AC Milan make a short journey to the north on Sunday as they face near neighbours Atalanta in Serie A. The Rossoneri kicked off their title defence last week with a 4-2 victory over Udinese and can ensure they are among the early pace-setters with another win this week in Bergamo.
Atalanta also won on the opening weekend of the new season as they emerged as victors in a 2-0 triumph over Sampdoria and will surely prove a tough test for the San Siro outfit.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Atalanta vs AC Milan date & kick-off time
Game:
Atalanta vs AC Milan
Date:
August 21, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online
In the UK, BT Sport 1 is broadcasting Atalanta versus AC Milan and fans will be able to stream it live using the BT Player service.
In the U.S., Paramount Plus (Paramount+) is showing Serie A games live throughout the 2022-23 season.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Player
U.S.
Paramount+
Paramount+
Atalanta squad and team news
Defenders Merih Demiral and Davide Zappacosta have been sidelined for Atalanta, but are expected to return at some point against Milan, while Ederson is on the treatment table. Ademola Lookman hit the ground running at his new club last weekend and Gian Pero Gasperini will be looking for more of the same against Milan, with pressure on Luis Muriel for a starting place.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Musso, Rossi, Sportiello
Defenders
Toloi, Maehle, Okoli, Djimsiti, Ruggeri, Zortea, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Zappacosta, Soppy
Midfielders
Koopmeiners, Boga, Ederson, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pasalic
Forwards
Muriel, Lookman, Ilicic, Zapata
AC Milan squad and team news
Midfielder Rade Krunic was taken off in the win over Udinese with a knock and could be replaced by Sandro Tonali, who is back in action. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also unavailable for the visitors, with no sign of a speedy return in sight.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Tatarusanu, Maignan, Mirante
Defenders
Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Theo, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Gabbia
Midfielders
Bennacer, Adli, Tonali, Brahim, Bakayoko, Pobega, Krunic, Saelemaekers
Forwards
Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, R. Leao, Lazetic, Origi, Messias, De Ketelaere