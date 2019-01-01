Atalanta match Juventus' 87-year Serie A record with perfect start against Bologna

Gian Piero Gasperini's team sit a point outside the Champions League places after Thursday's impressive victory

became the first team to score four times in the opening 15 minutes of a match since 1932 in a thrashing of .

Gian Piero Gasperini's side moved to within a point of in the final qualification place after demolishing Bologna at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Thursday.

They struck twice in the first five minutes of the game, Josip Ilicic beating goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski from outside the penalty area and scoring again just 122 seconds later.

Ilicic then turned provider as the hosts made it 3-0 in the ninth minute, setting up Hans Hateboer for a right-footed finish that continued Atalanta's dominance.

Incredibly they were still not finished as Bologna continued to slump, with Remo Freuler teeing up Duvan Zapata for his 20th Serie A goal of the season.

4 - #Atalanta is the first team to score at least 4 goals in the first 15 minutes of play in a Serie A match since vs in March 1932. Europe. #AtalantaBologna — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 4, 2019

No Serie A team had scored four goals so early in a match since Juventus made a similarly rapid start in a game against Roma all the way back in March 1932.

Bologna did at least get on the scoresheet in the second half, with Riccardo Orsolini picking out the top-right corner with a long-range strike.

A superb season could yet get even better for Gasperini's men as they host in the second leg of the semi-final later this month, having drawn the opener 3-3.