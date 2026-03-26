Atalanta: bad news for Hien – he was forced off through injury in the first half of the Ukraine v Sweden match

There is no good news from the Ukraine v Sweden match for Atalanta and Raffaele Palladino. During the first half of the World Cup qualifying play-off match, Isak Hien, a starter for Sweden, was forced to leave the pitch in the 37th minute. The Nerazzurri centre-back collapsed to the ground, asking to be substituted due to a muscle problem that is causing concern ahead of Atalanta’s upcoming fixtures.

WHAT HAPPENED - Hien was forced off due to a problem with his left thigh. The centre-back received treatment from the Swedish medical staff and left the pitch with a conspicuous bandage on his leg. His condition will be assessed in the coming days, but should Sweden progress to the next round, he is likely to miss any potential match against either Poland or Albania.