Astral Aviation Limited break the jinx to earn promotion to Division Two

Astral Aviation Limited has finally earned promotion to Division Two of the Left Foot Sports league.

Aviation, who has featured in both Division One and Three for many several years, are back in Division Two for the 2019 campaign following a superb run that saw them win Division Three category with an unbeaten run.

Aviation, who garnered 36 points, won the league title after winning all the 12 matches played and will now be joined in Division Two by Nyayo Kingdom Champions, who came second after collecting 29 points.

The LFS Division 3 is a special one, where positions 1 and 2 automatically qualify for Division 2, then there is a Champions League play-off between positions 3 and 10, what is called the Champions League quarter-finals. The draws are pre-done and teams play home and away, based on similar rules as the actual Uefa Champions League.

Liaison Group, who beat Samba FC 2-1 and 3-1 in both home and away legs in the quarter-finals, will now join both Aviation and Nyayo Kingdom in Division Two. Liaison Group drew with One Africa Logistics in the first leg and then beat them 3-0 at the away leg in the semi-finals.

Liaison Group beat Advert Eyez Ltd in the finals after a 0-0 draw and a dramatic penalty shoot-out, which ended in 4-3. Aviation player cum coach Manase Mwaura is confident that the team will play to win Division Two league next season.

“We are very happy to have won Division 3 this season and were unbeaten, we are very eager to play since we have been waiting for the Champions League play-offs to end and the season to end, looking forward to winning Division 2 in 2019 season.”

In Division Three final table standings, Advert Eyez Limited came fourth after picking 20 points, Samba FC was fifth on 19, Oilibya FC sixth on 19, One African Logistics 7th on 14 while M-Kopa Solar finished eight after amassing 14 points.

Three teams will be relegated from the category among them ICC FC, Parklands Sports Club and Shani Active Gym.