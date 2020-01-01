Astonished Adagala hopes SDT will reinstate Chemelil Sugar to KPL

The Sugar Millers were relegated when the federation cancelled the leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the club filed a suit against the move

Sugar patron Moses Adagala maintains that the club has not been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Sugar Millers, according to a decision taken by the Football Federation (FKF) in May, stand relegated but Adagala disputes the move.

Chemelil Sugar went to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) alongside the KPL seeking to reverse the decision. The SDT has so far ruled the case will be granted a full hearing.

“I am astonished that you are saying Chemelil Sugar have been relegated but for now we are nor relegated since we are still in court,” Adagala told KTN News TV.

“We are opposed to the federation move to relegate Chemelil Sugar and declare champions and saying that Chemelil Sugar are relegated, that is not the truth at all.

“What [Nick] Mwendwa did was to cancel the league when Chemelil Sugar had played 15 games while Gor Mahia had honoured 13 matches and so the assertion that the first leg table was used to relegate teams and declare champions, there is a lot of unanswered questions there.

“That is why we headed to the court to seek the truth and I am hopeful God will help us get just the truth.”

The administrator further explained why the majority of Nyanza and Western clubs struggled and how his arrival would have ensured Chemelil Sugar remain in the top-tier.

“The Sugar belt clubs; , and Chemelil Sugar have been struggling due to the harsh economic environment their sponsors are operating in,” explained Adagala.

“When Chemelil Sugar managers approached me to take over the team, it had only won a game but thereafter in six matches we had lost just two games.

“There are things I had implemented and I knew if we were going to play all the remaining matches we would have remained in KPL.

“We had five matches that were to be played at home and two away and I knew very well with good planning we would have survived of course.

“When I saw Chemelil Sugar struggling, I sat down with the management and the players and we came to an agreement that the players must also strive to do better since their careers were at stake.

“The players actually were motivated and went ahead to produce better results.”

Adagala is also the patron of Muhoroni Youth who are in the FKF Division One league.