Aston Villa vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The champions are looking for another blowout victory as they make the trip to the Midlands - here's everything you need to know.

Manchester City will have their eyes set on the top of the Premier League table - at least until Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday - when they visit Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal as Douglas Luiz's goal direct from a corner provided little more than a consolation. Although, Villa did show a fair share of character in the loss, especially in the second half - something the West Midlands outfit will need in spades against the champions.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men scored an unanswered six goals at the Etihad against newly promoted Nottingham Forest with Erling Haaland scoring his second consecutive Premier League hat-trick. Julian Alvarez also bagged a brace on his first Premier League start, with Joao Cancelo added the other goal with a ferocious long shot.

City can also extend their unbeaten run to 18 games on Saturday, beating Villa 3-2 at the same venue in their last meeting before getting on with their title celebrations last season.

GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Aston Villa vs Man City date and kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Man City Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on Sky Sports Premier League with streaming on the Sky Sports app.

In the US, the derby game can be watched live on USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed online on fuboTV.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Premier League Sky Sports app US USA Network, Universo fuboTV

Go to our Football On TV page to check out all of the latest UK TV listings.

Aston Villa squad and team news

Diego Carlos is the only absentee for the hosts. Luiz's goal against Arsenal might tempt Gerrard to offer the Brazilian a start over John McGinn.

Deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek are in with an opportunity to make club debuts, except that Dendoncker reportedly had a sore throat.

Leon Bailey should start upfront after keeping the Gunners backline on their toes, while Emiliano Martinez continues in between the sticks.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Position Players Goalkeepers Martínez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Feeney, Bednarek Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendía, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendocker, Wright, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards Ings, Watkins, Bailey, Archer

Man City squad and team news

City continue to be without Aymeric Laporte, while Kalvin Phillips is yet to recover from his shoulder injury, but Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are on likely to be available after recovering from their niggles.

Recently completing his move from Dortmund, Manuel Akanji is in line to make his club debut - possibly from the bench.

Guardiola will have the Champions League fixture against Sevilla in mind while taking a call on the return of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez into the XI and could make early substitutions with plenty of quality expected to be available on the bench.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez