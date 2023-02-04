Aston Villa take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's men are in a much better position than their opponents, having lost only once in their last five outings in the Premier League and are currently 11th on the league table.
The Foxes, on the other hand, are just a point above the relegation zone and have failed to register a win in their last five Premier League outings.
GOAL bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Aston Villa vs Leicester date & kick-off time
Game:
Aston Villa vs Leicester
Date:
February 4, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Villa Park
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC.
The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NBC
N/A
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
Hotstar
Aston Villa squad and team news
Jed Steer and Diego Carlos are out of action due to injuries while Emery confirmed that John McGinn and Lucas Digne have returned to the squad.
Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, J. Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo
Defenders
Cash, Konsa, Mings, Lopera, Chambers, Augusinsson, Young, Bednarek, Digne
Midfielders
Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Lakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards
Watkins
Leicester squad and team news
James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare and Ricardo Pereira are out of action with injuries while Wilfred Ndidi will be unavailable due to personal reasons.
Brendan Rodgers could hand debuts to January signings Tete and Harry Souttar against Aston Villa.
Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Praet; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Souttar
Midfielders
Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet,
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Tete