Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham set for the sidelines after suffering shoulder injury

On Friday, the Anglo-Nigerian levelled a goal-scoring record, becoming the first Villa player to reach the 25-goal mark since 1977

striker Tammy Abraham is a doubt for the Easter Monday clash against after suffering an injury in his side's 2-0 win over Wanderers on Friday.

The 21-year-old continued in his rich vein of form against Bolton, assisting Jack Grealish for the opener before converting from the midfielder’s delivery to give his side a record-equaling ninth consecutive victory.

In the process scoring, Abraham sustained a shoulder injury and was forced off on the hour mark. Manager Dean Smith's immediate assessment ruled him out of Millwall's visit, at least.

“[It] shouldn’t be too much of a worry. Tammy got a whack on the shoulder,” Smith said after the game.

“It’s too early to diagnose. I don’t expect him to be fit for Monday, if I’m honest. Then we’re hoping it’s not too bad.

“He was down for a while. The doctor said that he’d have to come off because he was in too much pain.”

The loanee's goal made it 25 efforts in the Championship so far this season, making him the first Aston Villa player to reach the mark since 1977.

Should he sit out Monday's game against Millwall, he would miss out on the opportunity to help fifth-placed Villa steer clear of the 106-year record they matched with Friday's win.

Jonathan Kodjia - who has missed the last two games due to a rib injury - should, however, be back for the game.