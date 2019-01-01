Aston Villa slam racist fans after the abuse of Zimbabwe midfielder Nakamba

The Warriors midfielder was a target of a minority group of his club's fans last weekend

have promised to come hard on fans who racially abused Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba during their Premier League match away at last Saturday.

The Claret and Blue Army won the game 5-1 but not before a small section of their fans chanted a racial song directed towards Nakamba.

The club expressed “disgust” at the fans’ behaviour and has pleaded for assistance to identify the guilty parties.

“Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players,” said Villa in a statement.

“The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible. Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately.

“Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

“We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately.”

A group of Villa fans also joined the club in condemning the racist stunt by their fellow fans.

The Aston Villa Supporters' Trust (AVST) stated they will work closely with the club in dealing with the matter.

Article continues below

"AVST is disappointed to hear about the chanting directed towards Marvelous Nakamba at the Norwich game. It’s a cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable. Hiding so-called support behind such words are reprehensible and are condemned by all decent Villa supporters. We will be contacting the club regarding the issue and will be working closely with them to ensure that it is addressed swiftly," AVST said in a statement.

Aston Villa legend Stan Collymore also added his opinion on social media.