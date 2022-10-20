Steven Gerrard sacked as Aston Villa manager following dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham

Steven Gerrard has been sacked following Villa's 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night, having won just two league games all season.

Villa lost 3-0 to Fulham

One win in last nine PL games

Three points off bottom

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa were comfortably beaten by promoted side Fulham in a drab display from Gerrard's side at Craven Cottage that saw Fulham draw ahead after half an hour and Douglas Luiz sent off for Villa after an hour.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard's departure comes as no surprise after a disappointing start to the season by the Villans. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves after just 11 months in charge and is the fourth Premier League manager to depart so far in the 2022-23 campaign after Thomas Tuchel, Scott Parker and Bruno Lage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gerrard's dismissal was confirmed in a statement on the club's website after full-time, that read: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect."

A club spokesperson added: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

IN A PHOTO:

DID YOU KNOW? Aston Villa only won one of the 19 Premier League games in which they conceded the first goal under Steven Gerrard.

THE VERDICT:

Gerrard's record was simply not good enough at Aston Villa.

But the club's problems are not solely his fault.

And there could be more departures to come.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Villa will begin life without Gerrard on Sunday against Brentford in the Premier League.