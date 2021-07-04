Assombalonga: DR Congo star leaves Middlesbrough for Adana Demirspor

The 28-year-old former Boro forward has joined the newly-promoted Turkish side after expiry of his contract

Former Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga has confirmed his transfer from Middlesbrough to Super Lig club Adana Demirspor.

The 28-year-old Democratic Republic of the Congo striker has taken to his social media pages to confirm his exit from Riverside Stadium by confirming he has moved to the Turkish side.

In his message on Twitter, Assombalonga wrote: “To everyone at Middlesbrough Football Club, I want to thank you all for the past four years.

“It’s been a good journey and came across so many good people! Coaches, fans & especially the players what a changing room.

“All the best for the future.”

Though the Twitter message did not confirm he had moved to the newly-promoted side, his message on Instagram confirmed the move as he posted a photo of him being unveiled and a message: “New start! New Challenge! Let’s go @adskulubu.”

The 28-year-old centre-forward teamed up with the Riverside Stadium outfit in the summer of 2017 for a club-record fee of £15 million from Nottingham Forest, where he had managed to score 45 league goals in 152 league starts.

In January, Boro manager Neil Warnock stated he was at ease regarding the contract situation of the striker which was to end in July.

"We don't worry about that [the contract] here. There are a lot of players out of contracts. What will be, will be, we'll worry about that when we have to," Warnock said .

Assombalonga was a consistent performer for Boro, having featured in 152 games, scoring 47 goals across all competitions and his final goal was against his former side Forest at the City Ground in a 2-1 win.

Demirspor, which was founded by railway workers in 1940, are making a comeback to the Super Lig after a 26-year absence alongside GZT Giresunspor.

Having defeated Menemenspor 4-1 in their last TFF First League game, Demirspor were crowned champions with 70 points while Giresunspor, who won their last game 2-1 against Tuzlaspor, came second on goal difference.