Aspirants from six counties cleared as nomination exercise for FKF elections kick off

With a few weeks remaining to the elections, candidates have already started to submit their papers to the Electoral Board

Aspirants from Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Wajir counties have submitted their nomination forms to the Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board ahead of the upcoming elections.

This is after the six-day nomination period kicked off on Monday, October 14 at FKF House, Goal Project.

Among candidates who submitted their documents are South Coast Branch Secretary Lilian Kazungu, who will be contesting the chairperson’s position alongside Goshi Alliy and Alamin Abdallah, who also came before the board’s secretariat.

“I will be contesting the [FKF] Mombasa County Branch Chairperson seat. I believe I have what it takes,” Kazungu told Goal.

“The nomination process has been flawless. I have confidence in the board they will conduct a free and fair election.”

Salim Bambaulo from Kwale, Kilifi’s Dickson Angore, and Taita Taveta’s Duncan Maghanga also came before the board’s secretariat on Monday.

Tuesday will see aspirants from Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kitui, and Machakos present their papers to the board, while on Wednesday, aspirants from Makueni, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Turkana and West Pokot will have their day.

The deadline for submission of relevant documents has been set for Saturday, October 19 with a preliminary list of eligible candidates set to be released on October 22.

County elections have been scheduled for November 23, with national elections slated for December 7.