Asike: Tusker will clinch FKF Premier League title with ‘winner' Matano

The Harambee Star believes the Brewers have what it takes to clinch the top-flight crown and even lift the domestic cup

Tusker defender Eugine Asike has maintained they have the quality required to win the FKF Premier League title and even seal a double with the domestic cup title this season.

The Brewers will resume their top-flight action after the league took a break for almost 50 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic against second-placed KCB but the Harambee Stars player has maintained that with 'winner' Robert Matano in their side, they will lift the 2020-21 title.

“I believe in it because if you look at how we have gone through the season so far, we have done well, we have the quality in the team and we are in contention,” Asike told the club’s official website ahead of their game with KCB.

“Also with the coach we have, who is a winner and one of the best in the country, we can do it. He [coach Robert Matano] brings in a winning mentality in the team which has helped us as players to fight on the pitch. It is not going to be easy but we will fight until the end.”

Asike has also called on his teammates to show strong mental strength as they resume action against the Bankers, adding that they have faced difficult times to maintain top-notch fitness during the break, but with the right mentality, the team can get back to tip-top shape and compete well for the remaining half of the season.

“Mentally it has not been easy. We had the momentum on our side and we were leading the table and the break has not been kind on us. Mentally it will disturb us a bit but I believe we need to show character and mental strength when the league resumes,” Asike continued.

“We can take the break negatively and it will affect us but we can also take it positively and we will bounce back well. But we have strong players in the team with great character and great personality and I believe once the league resumes we will be good to start.”

By the time the league took an abrupt break, Tusker were sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 36 points from 16 matches, six more than the Bankers, whom they face on Saturday.