Asike: Tusker have enough depth to sustain FKF title challenge

The Harambee Star reveals their readiness to wade through the congested fixtures to attain the target they set for the season

Tusker FC defender Eugine Asike has insisted they have a strong squad capable of seeing them through their remaining tough run in the FKF Premier League and Shield Cup.

The Brewers are currently among the teams chasing for the double this season as they are topping the 18-team table and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup.

With matches coming in every two days, assistant captain Asike has explained the team’s depth will come in handy to help them push for the targets they had set before the season kicked off.

What has been said?

“With the games coming in thick and fast, I believe we have good depth in the squad and I believe anyone who will be called upon to play will deliver,” Asike told the club’s official website.

The Brewers have faced three matches in the last seven days and will play the fourth on Wednesday when they take on AFC Leopards in the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup at the Utalii Grounds.

On reaching the last eight, Asike said: “This is a good boost to the team going forward and it will also go a long way to give us some good confidence. We know we have many matches to play but this will bring good morale and a positive atmosphere to the team.”

Looking back at the game against Luanda Villa the defender noted: “It wasn’t an easy game. They gave us a good run for our money. They came in and showed their worth. It’s a good, young team and I wish them all the best in their coming matches.”

What did coach Matano say?

On his part, coach Robert Matano said: “The most important thing was to win and I am delighted with the performance. The opponents showed their worth but it is always expected when a team faces a bigger opponent but I am happy with how my players fared and we are through to the next stage.

The veteran tactician has also admitted the players showed signs of fatigue after the back-to-back matches but has hinted at rotating the team to ensure everyone remains fresh.

“There was some element of fatigue because we have been traveling and playing three games in one week, is not easy. But we are coming up well. We are many and there are others who are working. We will shuffle the team to ensure everyone remains fresh. We know we will do something better for the next match.”

In the other semi-finals, Gor Mahia will face Kariobangi Sharks, defending champions Bandari tackle Equity Bank while Nairobi City Stars will face Bidco United.