Asike: Tusker FC defender explains impact of Gor Mahia win ahead of game vs Vihiga United

The Ruaraka-based charges are currently fourth on the table with seven points from four games

FC defender Eugene Asike has stated the mood in the team is good especially after their 2-1 win over in their last assignment.

The Brewers have taken seven points from their last three games and will be lining up against on Sunday afternoon in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The experienced defender is not expecting an easy game but he is optimistic about collecting another win.

"The mood in the camp is positive especially after getting a win against Gor Mahia," Asike said ahead of the game.

"We are looking forward to the game against Vihiga United, although we know it is not going to be an easy match but, we will do our best to get a victory.

"We have been working on or finishing because in our last game we had so many chances but we did not take them.

"I believe they deserve to be in the premier league and we will not take them for granted, we will take them seriously just the way we do in any other match hoping to get the three points."

The 27-year-old has also revealed what impact their 2-1 loss in their season opener had on the team.

"We did not start well, we had planned to get a win against AFC but we lost," Asike continued.

"We went back to the drawing board and got a draw against , won against and Gor Mahia. I believe the team is coming up well and the coercion is good in the team and our fitness levels are increasing because we were not 100% fit when the season started."

Vihiga United started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Kakamega . They followed it up with another 3-1 loss but this time around to Wazito FC. However, in their latest league game, they got maximum points after defeating 2-1.

As a result, they are placed in the 11th position on the table.

They are playing the 11-time champions who are fourth on the table with seven points after two wins, a draw, and a loss in the four games played.