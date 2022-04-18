Asike: Harambee Stars and Tusker defender joins Swedish IF Karlstad Fotboll

Tusker’s Eugene Asike becomes the latest Kenya international to sign for a European club after sealing a move to IF Karlstad Fotboll.

Although the Brewers did not reveal the length of Asike’s contract with the Swedish club, they said the signing was done after positive talks with the involved parties.

"We would like to confirm that skipper [Eugene] Asike has left the club following positive talks on a move to Swedish side IF Karlstad Fotboll," the Football Kenya Federation Premier League’s reigning champions announced.

"Asike has had two different stints with Tusker FC over the last six years, winning two Premier League titles, one FKF Cup title, and was named as the defender of the year last season as the team captain.

"Asike’s last match for Tusker was the FKF Premier League tie against Vihiga Bullets in Nairobi, where he, unfortunately, picked up an injury on his nose that required minor surgery.

"He has since returned to full training and picked up fitness, before completing the move to Sweden.

"At Tusker FC, we wish our skipper all the best in his new adventure."

Tusker’s chairman, Dan Aduda, lauded Asike for being a dedicated member of the club after six years of service to the Ruaraka side.

"We thank Eugene for his services to the club," Aduda said.

"He has been a loyal servant and a dedicated player since when he first moved here, and we are happy about his progress. He has diligently led this squad as captain over the last three seasons, and we truly appreciate his dedication.

"We wish him all the best in his new journey and hope that he will continue his success there."

Recently, AIK Football signed Collins Shichenje from AFC Leopards.

Shichenje, a former Green Commandos defender-cum-midfielder, joined his Harambee Stars teammate, Erick Ouma, at the club.