Asike: Experienced defender extends his stay at Tusker FC

The 26-year-old former Sofapaka player is happy to stay at the Ruaraka-based side for another season

Eleven-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC have extended the contract of defender Eugene Asike by one year.

The defender has been one of the team's loyal players for several seasons and coach Robert Matano regards him highly.

It is for this reason that he opted to extend his services at the club, hoping they will have a strong defence to enable them to push for the title in the 2020/21 season.

More teams

"Asike will be with us for another season after agreeing to a contract extension by a year," Tusker team manager George Opondo told Goal Friday.

"He has been a loyal servant for us, and we believe he will play a vital role in helping us push for the title next season."

The Brewers are also chasing the services of right-back Kevin Monyi Akong'o to bolster their defence.

"Kevin Monyi Akong'o is our next target; we are still in talks hoping to finalize his deal soon," Opondo revealed.

"He is a good player, we have been monitoring him for quite some time and we are convinced he will be a good player for us. However, as I said, we are still in talks.

"Yes, we have agreed on most of the things and the one remaining are few which we are optimistic of finalizing."

Christopher Oruchum was the first player to be signed by the Ruaraka-based charges.

Before the deal, the former champions were yet to hit the transfer market which opened on August 10, but managed to raid rivals AFC for the defender, who has also featured for Thika United in the KPL.

Tusker confirmed the arrival of the player on a two-year contract.

"One of the things that motivated me to sign for Tusker is that Tusker is one of the biggest clubs in whereby we stand a chance to be exposed to big teams in Africa and outside the country," Oruchum said after penning the deal.

Asked of his targets with the club, Oruchum said: "Having joined a team that was high-flying the previous season, I hope and pray that I will also add something and also help the team to achieve more than they achieved last season.

"It has not been a smooth path, it has been ups and downs like any normal life, and for the fans, I tell them they should be eager and wait for some good stuff."

Article continues below

Asked whether he has wanted to play for Tusker before, Oruchum revealed: "There was a time I was really close to signing for Tusker when I was at Thika United but the deal did not materialize then I ended up going to AFC Leopards, then from there I have the chance again of joining this great club, which I have longed to play for.

"I am eager and can’t wait to start working at Tusker FC."