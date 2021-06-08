Asike and Meja named title-chasing Tusker FC's best players

The Brewers have honoured two of their players as they motivate the squad for remaining matches in the league and domestic cup

Tusker have intensified their push to have a successful season after rewarding defenders Eugene Asike and Sammy Meja as the club’s May Players of the Month for their exemplary performances.

The Brewers are currently chasing a double as they are topping the 18-team FKF Premier League table and are also in the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup.

And in a move to further motivate the players, the club has rewarded the two players and promised to do so until the season comes to an end on August 22.

Meja, who started the season playing much of the campaign on the sidelines but was handed a starting chance when the season resumed, was honoured for scoring the solo goal in the 1-1 draw against Wazito FC.

What has been said?

Speaking after receiving the award, Asike told the club’s official website: “I feel very delighted about it, but I believe it is a team effort, I believe we are all winners. It is a good gesture and this makes me feel motivated going forward. Seeing the executive office come here to appreciate the work we are doing and appreciate the team brings good energy into the camp.”

Humbled to have won the club player of the month award (POTM). It couldn’t be possible without the team and staff.Thank you God.The work continues.💛🖤🐘@tusker_fc pic.twitter.com/s99b3rxbt2 — Eugene Asike (@eugeneasike) June 8, 2021

Meja acknowledged the award by saying: “I am thankful to be awarded. The coach believed in me and gave me the chance and I took it with both hands and gave 100pc. The coach believed in me and I am glad that belief has paid off.”

What did the chairman say?

Speaking after presenting the awards to the players’ club chairman Dan Aduda said. “As the management, we will always be in support of you as players and we will motivate you to bring in good results. This month, we decided to award two players and we will look to do the same moving forward.”

Article continues below

Henry Meja and Jackson Macharia are the other two previous winners of the award.

📸| Congratulations to Sammy Meja and Eugene Asike who have been awarded as the team's best players in May.#Brewers4Life | @TuskerLager pic.twitter.com/ZXXhvJdHY2 — Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) June 8, 2021

In the last eight of the Shield Cup, Tusker, who beat Luanda Villa 1-0, will face AFC Leopards, who reached the quarter-finals after a hard-fought 4-2 win against Bungoma SuperStars in a Round of 16 fixture played on Sunday.

Defending champions Bandari, who qualified after a 5-0 win against Sigalagala, will come up against Equity, Nairobi City Stars, who beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 will tackle Bidco United and Gor Mahia will face Kariobangi Sharks, who eliminated KCB on penalties.