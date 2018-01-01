AFC Asian Cup 2019 - Which state has maximum players in the Indian squad?

Stephen Constantine’s squad doesn’t have a lot of players from traditional footballing regions like Goa and Kerala…

India announced their 23-member final squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday.

Coach Stephen Constantine has trimmed the squad from 28 members to 23 for the continental championship.

As many as six Indian players hail from the state of Punjab while West Bengal has contributed five players to the India squad. Kerala has two representatives with Goa only having one player in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City), Vishal Kaith (FC Pune City);

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (ATK), Sarthak Golui (Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos); Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters)

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin), Pronay Halder (ATK), Jackichand Singh (Goa);

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur), Balwant Singh (ATK)