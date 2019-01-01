Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January games

Goal has all the information you need to know as the 17th edition of the Asian international tournament nears

The Asian Cup 2019 kicks off this January, marking the first major international tournament of 2019.

It will be the 17th edition of the AFC competition and reigning champions Australia will attempt to defend their crown.

A total of 24 teams will face off for the right to be crowned continental champions and Goal brings you the groups, fixtures, results and everything you need to know.

Who are the Asian Cup 2019 hosts?

In 2019 the Asian Cup will be held across eight different stadia in four different cities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The eight venues were confirmed in 2015, directly after the last Asian Cup finals.

Each of the venues will stage at least three group stage games and a knockout round tie each. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games City Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Abu Dhabi Al Nahyan Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Al Ain Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Sharjah Sharjah Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Dubai Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium Group stage, Round of 16 & Quarter-finals Dubai Al-Maktourn Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals Al Ain Hazza bin Zayed Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Final Abu Dhabi Zayed Sports City Stadium

Qualified teams, groups & fixtures

The draw for the 2019 Asian Cup took place on May 4, 2018 and divided the 24 qualified nations into six groups.

Reigning champions Australia are in a group with Syria, Palestine and Jordan, while Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup, will face Lebanon, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The 2019 edition of the Asian Cup starts on January 5 as hosts UAE take on Bahrain in the opening game. Each group then has six games before the top two progress to the last 16 as well at the top three third place nations from all groups.

One of the top games to watch in the tournament takes place during the last group games with Australia taking on Syria in Al Ain, as the Socceroos ended the war-torn Arab nation's chances of competing in the 2018 World Cup.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the last 16, with the four best third-placed teams also reaching the knockouts as was the case for Euro 2016.

The last day of the group stage is January 17, with the knockout stage commencing on January 20 - the last 16 will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-final and a final in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

A full list of every team that has qualified, their fixtures and their group standings is below.

Group A

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 India 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 Bahrain 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Thailand 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 5, 2019 UAE 1-1 Bahrain 11am Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 6, 2019 Thailand 1-4 India 1:30pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah January 10, 2019 Bahrain vs Thailand 1:30pm Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 10, 2019 India vs UAE 4pm Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 14, 2019 UAE vs Thailand 1:30pm Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 14, 2019 India vs Bahrain 1:30pm Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Group B

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Australia 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 6, 2019 Australia 0-1 Jordan 11am Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 6, 2019 Syria vs Palestine 3:30pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah January 10, 2019 Jordan vs Syria 1:30pm Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 11, 2019 Palestine vs Australia 11am Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 15, 2019 Australia vs Syria 1:30pm Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 15, 2019 Palestine vs Jordan 1:30pm Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Group C

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 China PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 7, 2019 China PR vs Kyrgyzstan 11am Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 7, 2019 South Korea vs Philippines 1:30pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah January 11, 2019 Philippines vs China PR 1:30pm Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 11, 2019 Kyrgyzstan vs South Korea 4pm Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 16, 2019 South Korea vs China PR 1:30pm Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 16, 2019 Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines 1:30pm Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Group D

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 7, 2019 Iran vs Yemen 4pm Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 8, 2019 Iraq vs Vietnam 1:30pm Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 12, 2019 Vietnam vs Iran 11am Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 12, 2019 Yemen vs Iraq 1:30pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah January 16, 2019 Vietnam vs Yemen 4pm Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 16, 2019 Iran vs Iraq 4pm Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Group E

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 8, 2019 Saudi Arabia vs North Korea 4pm Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 9, 2019 Qatar vs Lebanon 4pm Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 12, 2019 Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia 4pm Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 13, 2019 North Korea vs Qatar 11am Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 17, 2019 Saudi Arabia vs Qatar 4pm Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 17, 2019 Lebanon vs North Korea 4pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

Group F

Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkmenistan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue January 9, 2019 Japan vs Turkmenistan 11am Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 9, 2019 Uzbekistan vs Oman 1:30pm Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah January 13, 2019 Oman vs Japan 1:30pm Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 13, 2019 Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan 4pm Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai January 17, 2019 Oman vs Turkmenistan 1:30pm Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 17, 2019 Japan vs Uzbekistan 1:30pm Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

How can I buy Asian Cup 2019 tickets?

Early bird tickets for the Asian Cup went on sale on June 28 for corporate tickets and general sale tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Most tickets will be sold in advance online, but 'last-minute' tickets for games that have not already sold out will also be available to buy during the tournament at sales centres in the UAE.

Who are the favourites to win Asian Cup 2019?

Japan will go into the tournament as one of favourites after getting to the last 16 in the World Cup 2018 and narrowly missed out on a chance to progress after being defeated by an extra-time goal against Belgium. The final score finished 3-2 despite Japan being 2-0 up just after half-time.

Iran, coached by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, have been chalked up as one of the favourites due to being the highest-ranked country in FIFA's World Ranking standings featuring in the competition. They came agonisingly close to eliminating Portugal or Spain in World Cup 2018 in a thrilling final round of group games.

Another teams expected to do well are South Korea, who despite not progressing further in the tournament defeated and eliminated Germany in their final game of World Cup 2018. Syria, too, will have high hopes having narrowly missed out on their chance to go to Russia 2018 in a continental play-off defeat.