Ashimeru scores as Abdulrazak’s Anderlecht silence KV Oostende

The Ghana international was among the scorers as Felice Mazzu’s men secured their first win of the season

Anderlecht recorded a 2-0 win over KV Oostende in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A encounter, with Majeed Ashimeru finding the net.

After finishing third last term, the Purple and White were hoping to go a step further by emerging as league champions for a record 35th time.

That ambition got a massive boost with a substantial result against their cross-city rivals.

Still basking in the euphoria of their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions, De Kustboys travelled to the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels hoping to continue their inspiring run.

However, their juggernaut was brought to a halt by the impressive hosts. After a cagey start, Ashimeru put the home side ahead after 39 minutes thanks to an assist from Adrien Trebel.

Having in mind that a goal advantage might not enough be, Felice Mazzu’s men kept pushing for more goals in the second half, and that paid off with two minutes left on the clock as super-sub Fabio Silva turned home Kristoffer Olsson’s pass.

Two minutes was not enough for Oostende to launch a comeback, thus, they returned home with heads bowed low. Before the final whistle, Fanos Katelaris was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Ghana international Ashimeru was handed a place in the starting lineup, but he was subbed off for Kristoffer Olsson in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Nigerian midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak played from start to finish as 17-year-old Congo prospect Noah Sadiki was thrown into the fray for Francis Amuzu.

"The project is simple, actually: first and foremost, the idea is to compete for titles again as soon as possible. Whether that's in the league or in the cup: Anderlecht has to be ambitious,” Anderlecht manager Mazzu told the club website before squaring up against Oostende.

"At the same time, I want to build on the project that has been implemented here in recent years, by the club and by Vincent Kompany.

“Of course, I have my own philosophy as a coach, but I always adapt to the players that are available and I especially want to respect the identity of this club. I want our supporters to recognise themselves in our football."

Anderlecht are guests of Cercle Brugge in their next league outing on July 30.