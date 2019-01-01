Asantewaa assists, Boho & Banda score while Olanrewaju debuts as Logrono thump Sporting Huelva

The Equato-Guinean and Zambian netted for the hosts in a convincing win on Sunday

Grace Asantewaa provided an assist as Jade Boho and Barbara Banda scored for Logrono, while Oluwatobiloba Olanrewaju made her debut for de Huelva in a 3-0 defeat on Sunday.

The Equatorial Guinea and Zambia internationals continued her impressive show this season for Gerardo Leon's ladies, inspiring a return to winning ways after humiliation last week.

On the other hand, Olanrewaju earned her debut for Sporting but she, along with Peace Efih, Princella Adubea and Fatoumata Kanteh, could not help them avoid their fourth defeat in a row this season.

Chini Pizarro put the hosts ahead after nine minutes through Boho's assist before Banda set up the Equatorial Guinean to score her fifth goal of the season nine minutes later.

After the restart, substitute Asantewaa assisted Banda to net her fourth goal of the season in the 74th minute which guaranteed Logrono's fourth win of the season.

Boho and Banda played from the start to finish and Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigioe lasted 78 minutes, while Asantewaa replaced Natalia Cebolla in the 55th minute of Logrono's win.

Article continues below

For Sporting, Equatorial Guinea's Olanrewaju and 's Adubea lasted the duration, while 's Efih and Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh were brought on in the 55th and 57th minutes, respectively.

The win takes Logrono to fifth on the log with 14 points from seven games and they will visit Chidinma Okeke's Madrid in the next encounter on Sunday.

The loss saw Sporting remain in the 15th position with just three points from seven games and they will host on Sunday.