​AS Vita Club revive interest to sign lead Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge

This could be a huge blow for the Kenyan champions who lost another striker Meddie Kagere to Simba SC in the last transfer

AS have renewed their interest to capture striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

The DRC Congo giants will be making a second attempt to sign the Rwandan star after their initial bid was knocked down in January.

Goal now understands that the club is keen to approach Gor Mahia for the services of the striker, who scored the winning goal, as K’Ogalo reached the quarters of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

“AS Vita is very keen and interested and they are looking at replacing one of their key striker, who is set to leave the club. They are ready to pay Gor Mahia for the player’s signature, if not then they are ready to wait and sign the player on a free transfer,” a source told Goal.

Tuyisenge moved to the Kenyan champions in February 2016 after captaining Rwanda national team Amavubi to quarter-finals of the 4th African Nations Championship (Chan) finals, which was staged in Rwanda.