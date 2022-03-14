Arteta: Why Ghana’s Partey is getting better at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed the display of Thomas Partey after he scored his second Premier League goal, in the 2-0 victory against Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ghana international was presented with his Player of the Month trophy for February before kick-off, and he then opened the scoring against the Foxes with a glancing header in the 14th minute.

Partey almost came close to scoring his second of the day but his powerful right-footed effort from outside the 18-yard area rattled the woodwork.

Asked to explain Partey’s goal, Arteta told the club’s official website: “Yeah, he almost scored shooting, he had a great shot that hit the crossbar so he was involved in both goals, the header that he won and the penalty as well and the other action where he had the shot.

“You can see he was voted Player of the Month, he’s come a long way, he has the consistency of the minutes, he understands what we want much better, his cohesion and understanding with the rest of the players is getting better and better and now it’s about consistency and keep doing it.”

Arteta has further explained why Partey is enjoying himself on the pitch.

“Probably being on his neck every day, because he needs it a little bit. It comes from the player though I think,” Arteta continued.

“We discussed it in the press conference the other day a little bit, but I think when a player accepts their reality, and when a player accepts that - OK he wants to be in a different position - you can’t expect that (change) to happen if you don’t change anything that you do.

“So he [Partey] has started to do many other things, and you can see that he is enjoying being on the pitch, and this is what we want.”

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has heaped praise on his midfield partner describing him as an important player for Arsenal.

“He criticised himself very hard I think [earlier in the season], but he’s fit, he’s healthy, he’s so important for us,” Xhaka told Arsenal Media.

“You can see his qualities without the ball, with the ball and everything starts from him and not only on the pitch, but off the pitch as well he’s a lovely guy, a guy who helps the young people a lot, I’m enjoying being a part of the midfield with him.”

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, scored his first goal for the North London outfit in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa.