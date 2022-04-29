Arteta on Partey’s injury ahead of West Ham clash: ‘Arsenal don’t expect him to make progress quickly’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered the latest injury and progress update on Ghanaian international Thomas Partey.

Although the manager is hopeful, he does not expect him to be available again this season. The midfielder injured his thigh in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on April 4.

"He's progressing, but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully, I am wrong," Arteta said during Friday’s press conference.

The Spaniard is, however, hopeful he will have Bukayo Saka back for the London derby against West Ham United on Sunday.

"Hopefully, he [Saka] will be fine. He had some issues in the final part of the game, but he's recovered well and we expect him to be available," he added.

The former midfielder also addressed the issue of whether Saka is his designated penalty taker.

"Well, tomorrow if someone has to take a penalty, he will take it," the manager continued.

"Again, but it happened quite naturally in the Chelsea game, he took it and the next game we had another one, and hopefully he can continue to put the ball in the back of the net."

Saka has scored a penalty in his last two games, the youngest player ever to score a penalty in consecutive Premier League appearances. The only Arsenal player to score a penalty in three consecutive league appearances is Ian Wright in March 1994.

On Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arteta stated: You only know that when a player's been out for a long spell when you put him on the pitch. He hasn’t started any matches yet.

"He's lacked a bit of time on the pitch, so it’s a decision we will make tomorrow [Saturday]."

Article continues below

As the Gunners look to finish in the top four, stats put them in a good position to see off David Moyes’ side.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8 D4), going down 1-0 in January 2019. Overall, at no side have Arsenal won more Premier League away games than their 13 victories at the Hammers.

Meanwhile, West Ham have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal (33) than they have versus any other side in the competition.