Arteta is bringing back the Arsenal philosophy - Saka

The versatile Anglo-Nigerian believes the former Manchester City assistant is reviving the Gunners

Bukayo Saka has stated manager Mikel Arteta is "trying to bring back the philosophy" associated with after they saw off Bournemouth 2-1 in the fourth round on Monday.

The 18-year old gave the Gunners the lead in just the fifth minute of play, rifling home a fierce shot.

He then turned provider for Eddie Nketiah’s goal in the 26th minute.

"Mikel’s trying to bring back the philosophy, the Arsenal passing way and I feel like we played really good football in the first half, not so much in the second half because we tried to control the game and manage momentum," Saka told the media after the game.

"In the first half we played some good bits of football and the goal obviously was very good."

Gabriel Martinelli made the assist for Saka's goal and has been one of the standout players since Arteta took charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka claims he has a good working relationship with the Brazilian youngster.

"We train a lot together and we speak a lot and we’re good friends," he continued.

"Over time we’re speaking about how we’re going to beat the defenders and how we’re going to get in behind and score goals."

3 - Bukayo Saka has both scored and assisted in three separate games for Arsenal this season (vs

Saka's goal and assist made it the third occasion he has done so in the same match this season, doing it earlier against Eintracht Frankfurt and Standard Liege in the .

He is the only Arsenal player to achieve this during the current season.