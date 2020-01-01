Arteta hints at rest for misfiring Lacazette but expects Arsenal striker to come good

The France international has netted only six goals for the Gunners this season, with a new manager admitting that he may benefit from a break

boss Mikel Arteta has hinted at giving Alexandre Lacazette an enforced break, but expects the misfiring Frenchman to rediscover his spark at some stage.

The 28-year-old forward has been a reliable source of goals throughout his time at Emirates Stadium.

He has 42 to his name from 105 appearances since completing a move from in the summer of 2017, but has managed only six in 17 outings this season.

Only three of those have come in the Premier League, with another blank drawn in a 2-0 victory over on New Year’s Day.

Arteta was happy with Lacazette’s overall contribution in that contest and believes he has been deserving of more, but admits that a rest may help to get a proven performer back to his best.

The Gunners boss told the Evening Standard: “He had the chances to put away [against United].

“He has been really helpful in giving us a lot of options. He makes his team-mates better, that’s one of the biggest qualities.

“As well, every time he is in front of goal normally he is so clinical. I am disappointed that he hasn’t been rewarded with all the work he has done in the last three games because he could have scored three or four goals easily.

“But the goal will come for him naturally because he is a natural finisher.

“Does he just need one to go in anyhow? Exactly. And maybe a little bit fresher legs will help as well.”

While Arsenal seek to get Lacazette firing on all cylinders once more, they are also keen to see him commit to fresh terms.

He is already tied to a contract through to 2022, but discussions regarding an extension have been held.

They have rather ground to a halt, but the hope is that an agreement can be reached at some stage which suits all parties.

If he is to be handed a break by Arteta over the coming weeks, then the could provide a perfect stage.

Arsenal are due to welcome Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds to Emirates Stadium in the third round of that competition on Monday.