Arteta gives update on Aubameyang after Arsenal striker's Malaria diagnosis

The Gunners striker has vowed to come back stronger after picking up the illness while away on international duty with Gabon

Mikel Arteta has given an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's recovery after the Arsenal striker's Malaria diagnosis.

Aubameyang missed the Gunners' 3-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United at the weekend, with the club subsequently confirming that the striker had been struggling with illness.

The 31-year-old revealed that he has been receiving treatment for Malaria before Arsenal thrashed Slavia Prague 4-0 to progress to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday, and Arteta was unable to give a firm return date for the forward in his post-match press conference.

What's been said?

"We just spoke with him. He’s at home, he’s fine," The Spanish head coach told reporters. "He had two days in hospital to get the right treatment, but he’s feeling good now.

"We will see how he recovers. I think he will need a few days to recover from that, but he wants to be back as soon as possible. That’s what he said to me."

What did Aubameyang say?

Aubameyang said he contracted Malaria while playing for Gabon during last month's international break, and posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed as he continues his recovery.

"Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls," the Arsenal captain wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

"I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

"I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us! Let‘s go and get it Arsenal."

How many more games could Aubameyang miss?

Aubameyang is likely be a doubt for Arsenal's next Premier League fixture after sitting out the Slavia game, with a London derby clash against Fulham on the cards at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Depending on how long the experienced forward takes to return to full fitness, he may also be unavailable for selection when the Gunners meet Everton at the same venue five days later.

Aubameyang's record for Arsenal in 2020-21

Aubameyang has now missed a total of seven games for Arsenal this term due to a combination of illness and injury, and has not been quite as prolific as in previous seasons as Arteta's men have struggled for consistency.

The Gabon international only has 14 goals to his name through 33 outings across all competitions to date, with his last effort coming in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on March 6.

