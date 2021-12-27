Arteta coy on Aubameyang situation after Arsenal win over Norwich City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at the club is being assessed "game by game" by the club's management.

The team's former skipper has been in the cold in North London since committing a disciplinary breach a couple of weeks ago.

He has since been stripped of the captain's armband and missed five matches in all competitions, the latest being the Boxing Day win away to Norwich City in the Premier League.

The Gunners were at their best and managed to get their goals through Bukayo Saka - who scored a brace - Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazatte, and Emile Smith Rowe for a 5-0 win that cemented their place in the top four.

After the win at Carow Road, the Spanish coach was asked about the extended absence of the striker.

"He was not selected for to match, we will take it game by game. That was the decision," Arteta said as quoted by Metro.

With the Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers match, which was scheduled for Tuesday, postponed the Gunners will be hosting Manchester City on January 1, 2022.

It is not clear whether Aubameyang will be involved in that match before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon.

Gabon are in Group C alongside continental heavyweights Ghana and Morocco, with islanders Comoros completing the pool.

The first assignment for the Brazilians at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde will be on January 10 against Comoros. It will be the second match in the group after the Atlas Lions face the Black Stars.

Four days later, Aubameyang will be expected to lead his national team against Ghana where he could be coming face to face with his Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey.

Article continues below

The midfielder has been influential for the North Londoners who are currently occupying the fourth position on the Premier League table with 35 points.

The final group match for the Brazilians will be against Morocco on January 18.

The Atlas Lions and Ghana are favourites to advance to the knockout phase after the group stage.