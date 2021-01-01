Arsenal's Willock considering permanent Newcastle stay after history-making loan spell

The 21-year-old scored in his sixth straight game for the Magpies in Wednesday's win over Sheffield United

Joe Willock has said he will consider staying at Newcastle permanently after he made Premier League history in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Willock joined the Magpies on loan from Arsenal midway through the season and has been hugely impressive for Steve Bruce's side.

With his goal against the Blades, the 21-year-old became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six straight matches.

What was said?

On his future, Willock told BBC Sport: "I'm not sure. I need to have a conversation and see what the best move for me is. I have made friends for life and made a really big connection with the fans.

"It is one of my options and I am going to consider it."

Bruce said it was no secret that he would like to keep the midfielder around beyond this season.

"As I have said before, it's a double-edged sword. We have to respect he's Arsenal's player. If we can, we'd love to bring him here," the manager added.

"Let's see what we can do because he's exactly what we needed. Joe has still got a lot to learn but we have given him a freedom and a licence to get forward. He is a young player enjoying his football."

Willock makes history

The midfielder has managed to score in six consecutive league games despite not starting the first three matches of his run.

21y 272d - Joe Willock has now scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances, becoming the youngest player in the competition's history to do so at the age of 21 years and 272 days. Unleashed. pic.twitter.com/eNKxu6UbvV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2021

Willock scored off the bench against Spurs, West Ham and Liverpool before netting in starts against Leicester, Manchester City and Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old's goals have helped the Magpies achieve Premier League survival, as they currently sit in 15th place.

