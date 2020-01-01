‘Arsenal’s recruitment blatantly not good enough’ – Arteta needs more assistance, says Dixon

The former Gunners defender is hoping to see the current boss backed in the transfer market this summer and freed to sign players that he wants

’s recruitment in recent years has been “blatantly not good enough”, says Lee Dixon, with Mikel Arteta needing greater assistance in the summer transfer market.

The purse strings at Emirates Stadium have been loosened in recent windows.

Big money was invested in 2019, with the Gunners making Nicolas Pepe a club-record £72 million ($94m) purchase.

David Luiz was also drafted in, with Arsenal still working on plugging leaks at the back.

Questions have continued to be asked of those acquired and the value found in some eye-watering fees.

Club legend Dixon admits there have been too many flops in north London, with the finger of blame pointed in the direction of those charged with the task of identifying targets.

The former Gunners defender hopes Arteta will get more of a say after taking the managerial reins, with it clear that further reinforcements are required in order to get a fallen giant back on its feet.

Dixon told the Handbrake Off Podcast: “It’s about [implementing] a structure, a discipline, those traditions and values that playing for the Arsenal is all about.

“I think Arteta gets all of that, I believe in what he is doing since he’s been at the club, we’re seeing some of that come back in the team and in training.

“Over a period of the next 18 months or so I believe those values will be reinforced.

“The difficult bit next is the recruitment, the team is blatantly not good enough in lots of departments.

“That’s [on] Arteta putting his requests over to the executive committee and then the board, and getting the players that he wants.

“Is the money available to do that? I would suggest not. That’s why it’s such a big job for him because we’re all looking at him going ‘who are you going to sign?”

It remains to be seen what kind of budget Arteta will be given to address the supposed faults in his squad.

Calls for funds to be made available have been growing heading towards the summer, with the general consensus being that Arsenal need to speculate to accumulate after slipping off the pace in the Premier League and European competition.