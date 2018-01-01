Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Unai Emery is aiming to replicate the league victory of little more than a fortnight ago when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium for a repeat of the thrilling North London derby played out on December 2.

The Gunners came storming back from behind on that occasion to record a 4-2 victory over their great rivals, signalling a return to form under the stewardship of Unai Emery after years of struggle.

However, they have since seen a 22-match undefeated run come to a shuddering halt against Southampton at the weekend and have their work cut out bouncing back against a Spurs side that continues to be one of England’s most consistent outfits.

Game Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Wednesday, December 19 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Xhaka Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang

There are numerous defensive headaches for Unai Emery, who will be without long-term absentees Konstantinos Mavropanos and Rob Holding. Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin, however, are all further worries, with the Spaniard unlikely to play. Stephan Lichtsteiner is fit.

Danny Welbeck and youngster Emile Smith-Rowe are also missing for the Gunners.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal; Jenkinson, Xhaka, Torreira, Maitland-Niles; Ramsey, Ozil; Aubameyang

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Wanyama, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama continue to sit out for Spurs, but Mauricio Pochettino will be forced to wait on numerous players prior to this clash.

Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen are all doubts in defence, while the versatile Eric Dier is out until January. Pochettino’s back four is, therefore, liable to be comprised of whoever is available.

Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son were left on the bench at the weekend and are probable starters.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Winks; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Betting & Match Odds

There’s little between the two sides in the eyes of the bookmakers. Bet365 have Arsenal down as very marginal favourites with odds of 13/8, while Tottenham are priced at 17/10. A draw can be backed at 13/5.

Match Preview

Arsenal and Tottenham played one of the outstanding games of the Premier League campaign to date barely a fortnight ago, with the Gunners running out 4-2 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

The two great rivals find themselves head-to-head once again in the Carabao Cup, and while the stakes might not be quite as high as in a regular league fixture, there is little doubt that both sets of fans will be hungry for a victory that will book a spot in the semi-finals, which will take place over two legs in January.

Recent years have seen Spurs hold the advantage over the Gunners, but after their thrilling victory at the Emirates earlier this month, Arsenal fans hold legitimate hopes that that grip has been loosened.

Certainly, the manner in which the hosts stormed to victory after trailing 2-1 in front of a raucous crowd suggests they have it in them to cause another upset, although injuries certainly count against Emery’s men prior to this fixture.

Additionally, they will have the handicap of having to bounce back from a shock 3-2 loss against Southampton, in which goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s late error allowed the Saints to end his side’s 22-match undefeated run.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have bounced back brilliantly from their derby disappointment, winning three Premier League matches on the spin and progressing in the Champions League after drawing 1-1 away to Barcelona.

It took a late Christian Eriksen goal to see them past Burnley 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, but there is little doubt that there is a feel-good factor building around the team after an awkward start to the campaign.

Victory over the Gunners would only enhance their mood ahead of the vital Christmas period.