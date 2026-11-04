Arsenal player ratings vs Slavia Prague: Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres clinical in hard-fought win

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Arsenal continued their strong Champions League form with a 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena. Goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres secured the points despite a late scare from the hosts.

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Arsenal demonstrated tactical maturity and clinical finishing to overcome a spirited Slavia Prague side in Czechia. Mikel Arteta’s men asserted dominance early through Madueke, whose 9th-minute strike set the tone for a controlled first-half performance. The visitors doubled their advantage before the break when Gyökeres found the net in the 38th minute, punishing the Slavia backline for a momentary lapse in concentration during a sustained period of Gunners pressure.

The second half proved to be a more disjointed affair as the hosts increased their intensity, eventually resulting in a 90th-minute goal for Wiktor Nowak that threatened to derail the result. Despite the late drama and a flurry of Slavia chances in stoppage time, Arsenal’s superior pass accuracy (83%) and defensive resilience, led by Gabriel Magalhães, ensured they left with all three points. The victory moves Arsenal to 10 points in the league phase, firmly cementing their status as top-tier contenders.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 7/10

The Spaniard was largely untroubled for much of the evening but stayed alert when called upon, finishing with four saves. He was particularly impressive in stoppage time, gratefully gathering a tame Konecny effort to extinguish the hosts' final hope of an equaliser. He could do little about Nowak's late close-range finish.

Ben White - 6/10

Occupying the right-back role, White provided a sturdy defensive base before being substituted in the 77th minute. He focused on maintaining the defensive structure rather than overlapping, ensuring Arsenal weren't caught out by Slavia's quick transitions throughout his time on the pitch.

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Gabriel Magalhães - 8/10

The bedrock of the Arsenal defence. Gabriel led the team with 12 defensive interventions, including 8 duels won and a vital tackle. He was also a threat at the other end, seeing a 42nd-minute header saved after rising highest from a corner. His aerial dominance was crucial in the final minutes.

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Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Partnering Gabriel in the heart of the defence, Konsa showed excellent reading of the game and composure on the ball. He contributed to the 56% possession share with clean distribution before being withdrawn for Cristhian Mosquera in the 61st minute as Arteta sought fresh legs.

Piero Hincapié - 6/10

An industrious performance on the left. Hincapié was tested by Ayaosi's directness but held his own for the most part. While he wasn't as involved in the attacking third as usual, his positioning helped Arsenal maintain their shape against a high-pressing Slavia side.

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Midfield

Declan Rice - 8/10

A metronomic performance from the England international. Rice dictated the tempo, completing 67 of 75 passes (an 89% accuracy rate). His ability to screen the back four and recycle possession was vital in navigating the more chaotic periods of the second half.

Martin Zubimendi - 7/10

The perfect foil for Rice, Zubimendi provided the technical security required in a hostile away environment. He was disciplined in his positioning and helped facilitate the transition from defence to attack, allowing the more creative players to operate in the final third.

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Mikel Merino - 7/10

Operating in a more advanced role, Merino was a constant nuisance for the Slavia defenders. He recorded three total shots, including a blocked header in the 24th minute and an effort that flashed just wide shortly after. His physical presence in the box opened space for his teammates.

Attack

Noni Madueke - 8/10

Explosive in the opening exchanges, Madueke took his goal brilliantly in the 9th minute with a low right-footed strike into the centre of the net. He remained a constant outlet on the right wing until his substitution in the 93rd minute, providing the verticality that Slavia struggled to contain.

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Eberechi Eze - 7/10

Eze's ball-carrying ability helped Arsenal bypass the Slavia midfield press on several occasions. He tested Domchak with a sharp effort in the 26th minute and was central to the creative sequences that led to the second goal before being replaced after an hour.

Viktor Gyökeres - 8/10

A typical striker's performance. After missing an early header, Gyökeres made amends in the 38th minute, clinically finding the high right corner to double the lead. His work rate off the ball and ability to hold up play under pressure were essential components of the win.

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Substitutes & Manager

Cristhian Mosquera - 6/10

Came on for Konsa in the 62nd minute. He slotted in well, though he was part of the defensive unit that finally breached in the 90th minute under heavy pressure.

Christos Tzolis - 6/10

Replaced Eze at the hour mark. He had one effort blocked in the 83rd minute and helped track back as the hosts grew in confidence late on.

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Jurriën Timber - 6/10

Introduced in the 78th minute for White. He added energy to the backline and was involved in a block during Slavia's late onslaught.

Martin Ødegaard - 6/10

Brought on for Gyökeres in the 78th minute to provide more control. He had a shot blocked in the 82nd minute but spent most of his cameo defending as Slavia pushed forward.

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Max Dowman - N/A

A very late tactical substitution for Madueke to run down the clock.

Mikel Arteta - 7/10

The manager set his team up perfectly for the first half, but perhaps invited pressure with his late defensive substitutions. However, his decision to start Gyökeres and Madueke was vindicated by their match-winning goals.