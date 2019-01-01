Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With contrasting fortunes on the continent in midweek, the Red Devils and the Gunners face off with a potential of a top four spot at stake

With a quarter-final berth sealed in dramatic fashion on a famous European night, return to domestic matters with a trip to on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side beat the odds against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit and reach the final eight, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils enjoyed a better night in than their hosts did though, with Unai Emery’s ten-men Gunners slumping to a 3-1 loss against Rennes at Roazhon Park in the .

A sending-off for Sokratis compounded a poor night on the continent on Thursday – and with United a point ahead of them in the race for the top four, the North London club will have to recover their wits quickly if they hope to inflict a first domestic defeat upon Solskjaer at the Emirates Stadium.

Game Arsenal vs Manchester United Date Sunday, March 10 Time 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Stream ( US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on the Sky Go app.

Squads & Team

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock Forwards Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette, Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan

Arsenal will still be able to call on Sokratis despite his red card on Thursday, as his ban will only apply to European games, while Alexandre Lacazette returns after missing out on Thursday.

They will however be without Lucas Torreira, who will now serve a domestic suspension after his late red card against last weekend.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi; Lacazette.

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Williams Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira Forwards Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford

With his suspension only applicable to the Champions League, Paul Pogba will be likely to return for an injury-struck United following his absence in midweek.

Alexis Sanchez, Antonio , Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial are all expected to remain missing.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, Fred, Pereira; Rashford, Lukaku.

& Match Odds

Arsenal are slight 6/5 favourites to win this match with bet365. Manchester United can be backed at 21/10, while the draw is priced at 5/2.

Match Preview

It's been a week of contrasting fortunes in Europe for two giants of the English game, with the highs and lows shared between Manchester United and Arsenal on the continent in the past few days.

Both sides headed to France to face off with opposition in different competitions – and both saw the odds upset, for better and worse respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side wrote arguably their finest piece of European history this decade when they overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit to knock one-time favourites Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League and seal a quarter-final berth for the first time in five years.

Unai Emery’s team saw a shock loss against Rennes derail their hopes as they were reduced to 10 men following Sokratis’ sending-off, with a Nacho Monreal own goal contributing to a disastrous result.

The Gunners face a tough task to flip the script back home on Thursday, but they first must return their attention to domestic matters as the Red Devils come visiting at the Emirates Stadium.

A single point separates the two in the Premier League, where United sit just inside the top four a thread ahead of their hosts.

With the prize of Champions League football at stake, both sides will be expected to deliver in a game that rarely fails to entertain – but for Solskjaer, it could prove to be the proverbial icing on a rather big cake.

Speculation mounts that the Norwegian, ostensibly still on loan from Molde, will be handed the keys to Old Trafford on a full-time basis following his sensational spell in charge.

In the wake of their win in Paris, United players paid tribute again to the 46-year-old’s impact as they celebrated alongside former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and club legend Eric Cantona.

Romelu Lukaku, whose brace helped his side on their way to victory, was effusive in his praise, stating that he fully expects Solskjaer to remain.

"I know he's going to stay. There's no doubt about that," the international said.

"He wants to stay. The players want him to stay. We're doing really well. We're playing like Manchester United should play and he's a young coach with young players as well.”

Defender Luke Shaw also added that he expected to see Solskjaer be handed the role on a full-time basis, adding: “I don't think I need to say much. After all these results, it looks certain.

"We all love Ole and we love the job that he has done so far.”