Arsenal vs Manchester United OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The biggest fixture of the New Year will see two traditional English rivals go head to head in north London

Life is really difficult for new boss Mikel Arteta who remains without a win from three games after going down 2-1 to at home last Sunday.

The Red Devils meanwhile are enjoying a rejuvenation after bagging important victories against and to close in on the top four.

Arsenal vs Latest Odds

The Gunners are in terrible form having recorded just one league win since October. They are tipped to win at odds of (2.75) with OdiBets.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men will look to capitalise on their opponent’s poor form to bag another vital three points at (2.48).

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw and is quoted at (3.70) for a repeat outcome.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News

Callum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis and Kieran Tierney all remain sidelined with injury for Arteta’s side while for United, Eric Baily, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, are all out.

The big news though is the return of Paul Pogba after he was rested for the trip to Burnley. The Frenchman made his comeback with substitute appearances against and Newcastle, after more than three months with an ankle problem.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

This is the third top-flight meeting between Arsenal and Man Utd on New Year’s Day, with the Red Devils winning 2-0 in both previous such games (1912 and 1949).

No team has won more Premier League games on New Year’s Day than Arsenal (9).

Arsenal vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

Four of the last five Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United have witnessed both sides finding the back of the net.

With another cracker expected that the Emirates Stadium, odds of (1.53) are on the table to make punters earn a fortune.

Both teams to score at (1.53) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.