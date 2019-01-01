Arsenal vs Manchester City OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Gunners don't have a good record against the Citizens in recent times, and will hope to use home advantage to turn it around this time

With the group phase done and dusted, can now focus on closing the gap in the Premier League title race when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to tackle on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side was on the receiving end of a 2-1 derby defeat at home to last weekend, while the Gunners ended their nine-game winless run with a convincing 3-1 win at .

Arsenal vs Manchester City Latest Odds

Arsenal have lost their last four Premier League meetings with Manchester City and are a long shot at (6.20) with OdiBets to end that bad streak.

Guardiola's men on their path, could be the first team to win three times at the ground of the Gunners since 1995 at odds of (1.47).

A draw comes at the price of (5.40).

Arsenal vs Manchester City team news

There is no place for Dani Ceballos, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka as they are all sidelined with injury.

For City, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and John Stones are out.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Following their 3-1 win at West Ham on Monday, Arsenal are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since August (a run of three).

Manchester City have already lost four Premier League games this season, as many as they did in the whole of 2018-19.

However, the Citizens have won 10 of their last 11 top-flight games in London (L1).

Arsenal vs Manchester City Tips and Predictions

This fixture is all about goals. In fact, 15 of the last 17 competitive outings between Arsenal and Manchester City have witnessed three goals or more.

Their recent respective matches have equally gone this way and it's (1.33) to happen again.

Over 2.5 goals at (1.33) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.